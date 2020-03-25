Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,396.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $67,984.67 and $8,396.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,703,742 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

