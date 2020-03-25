Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$5.72.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE POU opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of $137.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at C$345,209.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,264.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.