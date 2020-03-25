Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded up $11.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.64. 74,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,455. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

