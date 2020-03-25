Parkgene (GENE) Market Capitalization Achieves $58,545.69

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $58,545.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

