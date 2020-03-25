Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.99.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

