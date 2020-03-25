Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 263,550 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,550 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 4.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.19% of Fortis worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

