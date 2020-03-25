Partners Group Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,020 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 4.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,523,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 271,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,757,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,836,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

