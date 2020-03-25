Partners Group Holding AG Buys 23,389 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Brookfield Business Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.23% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,221. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBU. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

