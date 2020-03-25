Partners Group Holding AG Buys 44,007 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc makes up 3.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.21% of KKR & Co Inc worth $33,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 14,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 8,080,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,737. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

