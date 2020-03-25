Partners Group Holding AG Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,183 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 6.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.41% of Atmos Energy worth $55,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

