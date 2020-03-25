Partners Group Holding AG Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 3.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,589,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

