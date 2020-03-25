Partners Group Holding AG Has $14.25 Million Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance accounts for 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 1.07% of New Mountain Finance worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after buying an additional 616,426 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 186,976 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 837,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In related news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $286,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMFC traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $651.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.11%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.09%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

