Partners Group Holding AG Has $19.73 Million Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for about 2.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.48% of Ares Management worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE ARES traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,897. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

