Partners Group Holding AG Has $45.79 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 5.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.21% of American Water Works worth $45,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

AWK stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.