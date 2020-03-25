Partners Group Holding AG Has $53.93 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 5.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.19% of Republic Services worth $53,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,732. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

