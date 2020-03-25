Partners Group Holding AG Has $65.82 Million Stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519,265 shares during the quarter. Clarivate Analytics comprises 7.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 1.17% of Clarivate Analytics worth $65,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate Analytics stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 1,647,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,393. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

