Partners Group Holding AG Increases Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,864 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 3.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.27% of Apollo Global Management worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $7.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,998,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,996. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

