Partners Group Holding AG Makes New $8.75 Million Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,974,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 644,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 543,106 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,937.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after buying an additional 723,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 52,435,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,725,812. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.16. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

