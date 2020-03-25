Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 21,027 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Edison International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 582.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 88,287 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Edison International by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,306. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

