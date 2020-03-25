Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 9,548 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

NYSE MAA traded up $8.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. 1,310,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,571. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

