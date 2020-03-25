Partners Group Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 372,700 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises 4.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Tc Pipelines worth $38,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,395 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,647,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. 5,352,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

