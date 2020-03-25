Partners Group Holding AG Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Crowdstrike accounts for 0.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $41,431,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.27.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,204,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,591,052 shares of company stock valued at $298,414,061 in the last quarter.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.