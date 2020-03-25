Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PASG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

In related news, insider Alexandros Fotopoulos bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Also, COO Jill M. Quigley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 784,100 shares of company stock worth $15,682,000.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

