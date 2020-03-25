Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

