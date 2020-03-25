Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.64% of Patterson Companies worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 430,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 853.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 397,213 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,659,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

