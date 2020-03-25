Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

PTEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 6,890,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,793. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $497.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,387 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

