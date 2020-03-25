Paul Le Page Purchases 67,800 Shares of UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Stock

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) insider Paul Le Page acquired 67,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832 ($39,242.30).

UKML traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.70 ($0.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,281. UK Mortgages Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.55 ($1.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.93.

Get UK Mortgages alerts:

About UK Mortgages

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for UK Mortgages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Mortgages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.