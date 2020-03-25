PAX Gold Trading 7% Higher This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,629.85 or 0.24213273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.36 or 0.04209638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003489 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 13,585 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.