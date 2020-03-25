Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $262.71 million and $938.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ABCC, MXC and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 267,758,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,758,463 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, C2CX, Binance, SouthXchange, BitMax, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitrue, Coinsuper, Kyber Network, Iquant, BigONE, ABCC, Coinall, KuCoin, CoinPlace, HitBTC, TOKOK, CoinExchange, WazirX, DDEX, OKCoin, BitMart, Sistemkoin, Coinbit, BW.com, BCEX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Crex24, P2PB2B, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

