Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,903,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,216. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 245,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park National increased its position in shares of Paychex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.