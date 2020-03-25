Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.01-3.01 EPS.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,435. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

