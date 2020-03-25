PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBFX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 11,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,809. The company has a market cap of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.32%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

