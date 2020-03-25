Pearson (LON:PSON) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 525 ($6.91). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.64) to GBX 605 ($7.96) in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Pearson to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 622.36 ($8.19).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 496.60 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 649.73.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.