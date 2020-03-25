Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 776 ($10.21).

Shares of LON:KLR traded up GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 469.50 ($6.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 736.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 679.05. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Equities analysts forecast that Keller Group will post 10625.8590163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

