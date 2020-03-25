Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDL stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 380 ($5.00). 73,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,309. SDL has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 555.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

