Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar (LON:XAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Xaar in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Xaar stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.10 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Xaar has a 52 week low of GBX 19.74 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.03.

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

