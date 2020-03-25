Peercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and YoBit. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $51,174.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,659.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.25 or 0.03292485 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002628 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00662068 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,095,432 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, WEX, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

