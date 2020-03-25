Peerplays Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $147,314.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003516 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02596976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00184961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

