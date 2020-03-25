Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells $1,446,731.88 in Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00.

PTON stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 191,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,868. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,591.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.