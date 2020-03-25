Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 8 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

PDG stock opened at GBX 5.73 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.60 ($0.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

