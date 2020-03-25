Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 724,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $462,301. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $185,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

