PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

NYSE PMT traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 6,340,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

