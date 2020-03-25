Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4,097.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Penumbra worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

