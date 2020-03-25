PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,483,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,593. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

