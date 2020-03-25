Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Cut to “Reduce” at Stifel Firstegy

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

PMT opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

