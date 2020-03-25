Peter F. Cruickshank Buys 20,000 Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Stock

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Director Peter F. Cruickshank purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.86 per share, with a total value of C$137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,200.

Shares of Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.74. Financial 15 Split Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.33. The company has a market cap of $156.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Financial 15 Split alerts:

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.