PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media headlines about PG&E (NYSE:PCG) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PG&E earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted PG&E’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 512,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($13.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

