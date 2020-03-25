PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,467. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

