Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 9.2% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,799,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of PM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 106,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,409. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

