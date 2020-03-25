Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after acquiring an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

